US House to open formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

The US House of Representatives will open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, its most senior Republican has said, the BBC reports.

Kevin McCarthy said the inquiry would focus on “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption” by Mr Biden.

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.

The hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Mr Biden.

They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president’s son Hunter Biden – which Republicans say are questionable – and on Mr Biden’s knowledge of his son’s activities.

In a brief statement at the US Capitol, Mr McCarthy said there were “serious and credible” allegations involving the president’s conduct.

“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” he said.

The White House was quick to condemn Mr McCarthy’s decision.

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote in a social media post.

“Extreme politics at its worst.”