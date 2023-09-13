New Omicron variant Acrux detected in Armenia

According to the World Health Organization, the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing worldwide, and the number of hospitalizations due to several subtypes of Omicron is increasing in the European region.

As reported by the Armenian Ministry of Health, mainly the BA.2.86 (Pirola) and EG.5 (Eris) versions of Omicron are circulating.

A new subspecies of Omicron, Acrux, was recently discovered in Armenia. A total of 71 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country over the past seven days, 29 more than during the previous week (42 cases).

Given that acute respiratory infections (ARIs), including coronavirus disease, seasonal morbidity and hospitalizations are projected to increase, WHO continues to encourage all countries to increase surveillance, testing, sequencing for COVID-19 to assess the risk of new circulating variants.