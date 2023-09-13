Azerbaijan trying to justify inhumane actions by distorting facts: Armenia’s Ambassador to Brazil exposes lies

Azerbaijan is trying to justify the inhumane actions by distorting facts, Armenian Ambassador to Brazil Armen Yeganian said in an opinion piece published by Folha.

In response to an article by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Rashad Novruz, Amb. Yeganian presented the following facts:



Fact #1: According to the tripartite declaration signed between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan and the President of Russia on November 9, 2020, “the Lachin corridor (5 km wide), which will ensure the connection of Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia (…), remains under the control of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation.” It’s funny to us that the Azerbaijani ambassador has difficulty understanding this simple and clear text, which leaves no room for alternative interpretations. Furthermore, there is no mention of the other roads in the tripartite statement. It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned document is the only international document that regulates the Lachin corridor regime.



Fact #2: Of course, it is good to hear Azerbaijan’s willingness to cooperate with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), but the question arises why Azerbaijan continues to interfere in the activities of the ICRC, in particular by kidnapping residents of Nagorno -Karabakh, who under the auspices of the ICRC attempt to cross the checkpoint illegally set up by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor.



Fact #3: Regarding the UN Security Council meeting on August 16, 2023, it is clear that there is a consensus on the serious humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and the need to resolve it, as well as an agreement on the opening of the Lachin corridor and in relation to the implementation of the articles of the declaration of November 9, 2020. In the speeches of the majority of participants in the aforementioned session, there was also a clear appeal to Azerbaijan to comply with the determination of the International Court of Justice of July 6, 2023, which reaffirmed the decision of the same court of February 22, 2023, yet another obliging Azerbaijan, in accordance with its obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, “to take all measures at its disposal to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, vehicles and cargo in both directions in the Lachin corridor”.

The UN Secretary General, the US Secretary of State, the President of the European Council, the High Representative of the European Union and senior officials from many countries have also made similar calls.



Fact #4: In parallel with the negotiations, Azerbaijan continues its military aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia and refuses to return Armenian prisoners of war, contrary to its claims to show “goodwill”.

Democracy in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh is incomparable to the dictatorial regime in Azerbaijan, where the Aliyev family has been in power for more than half a century. In Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the rule of law and human rights are protected, and one of the government’s priorities is the uncompromising fight against corruption. In this context, the efforts of the Azerbaijani ambassador to advise Armenia are simply ridiculous. I will not advise the Azerbaijani ambassador; I will simply express my condolences for being a representative of an unfree country.



The time has come for Azerbaijan to act as a civilized and responsible member of the international community, instead of using medieval methods that will lead to ethnic cleansing and genocide.