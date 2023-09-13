Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani ceasefire violation – Artsakh MoD

On September 13, at around 12:15, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire using small arms in the direction of Nor Shen, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.
One Armenian soldier was wounded as a result of the ceasefire violation. His life is not in danger.
The incident was reported to the command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation.
