PoliticsTop

Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani ceasefire violation – Artsakh MoD

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 13, 2023, 13:37
Less than a minute

On September 13, at around 12:15, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire using small arms in the direction of Nor Shen, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

One Armenian soldier was wounded as a result of the ceasefire violation. His life is not in danger.

The incident was reported to the command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 13, 2023, 13:37
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button