We must stop Aliyev from starving Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh to death – Sen. Menendez

We must stop Aliyev from starving Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh to death, Senator Bob Menendez said on Senate floor.

“In the past the plans of carrying out genocide were clouded by distance or geography. This time we know. We know that Aliyev is doing it right now. We must not only hold him accountable for his actions. We must stop him from succeeding in erasing this Armenian community. We must stop him from starving these Armenians to death,” he said.

“How many leaders have somberly promised to learn history’s lessons and prevent future genocides? How many people have come to the floor of the Senate and said never, never again? How many people will have to die of starvation before we act?” the Senator said.

“The Aliyev government in Azerbaijan is carrying out a campaign of heinous atrocities that bear the hallmarks of genocide against the Armenians in Artsakh,” Menendez stated.

“Aliyev blocks the Lachin corridor and says, I’m not organizing ethnic cleansing. The same Azerbaijani president who has also threatened to chase away “Armenian separatists like dogs”,” the Senator said.