Putin says Russia has no problems with Armenia

We have no problems with Armenia, we keep in touch with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the 8th Eastern Economic Forum.

He said there has been no U-turn in the Armenian-Russian relations.

“He [Nikol Pashinyan] has sent me a detailed letter. We are in contact with him, we have no problems here with Armenia, and there are no problems with Prime Minister Pashinyan,” Putin said.