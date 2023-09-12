EU Mission in Armenia opens new operating base in Ijevan

The EU Mission in Armenia has opened a new operating base in Ijevan.

Head of Mission Markus Ritter, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Karen Sargsyan, and Governor of Tavush Province Hayk Ghalumyan cut the ribbon to the new EUMA offices in Tavush.

EUMA is a non-armed, civilian and non-executive mission with the aim to observe and report to the EU on the security situation on the ground. The mission is deployed on the Armenian side of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Headquarters in Yeghegnadzor, planned six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) and a Support and Liaison office in Yerevan.