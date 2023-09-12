PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik

September 12, 2023, 16:25
On September 12, at around 2:35 p.m., the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from small arms at the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense reports.

