Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik

On September 12, at around 2:35 p.m., the Azerbaijani forces opened fire from small arms at the Armenian combat outposts in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha, Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense reports.
