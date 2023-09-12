EconomicsTop

Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate by 0.5 percent

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 12, 2023, 12:47
Less than a minute

At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.5 pp, setting it at 9.75%.

The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 11.25 %

The Deposit facility rate stands at 8.25 %.

