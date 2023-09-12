Home | All news | Economics | Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate by 0.5 percent EconomicsTop Armenia’s Central Bank cuts refinancing rate by 0.5 percent Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 12, 2023, 12:47 Less than a minute At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to reduce the refinancing rate by 0.5 pp, setting it at 9.75%. The Lombard repo facility rate stands at 11.25 % The Deposit facility rate stands at 8.25 %. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 12, 2023, 12:47 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print