Armenia picks Michael A. Goorjian’s ‘Amerikatsi’ for Oscar race

Armenia has selected comedy-drama “Amerikatsi” as its official entry for the Oscar’s international feature film race, Variety reports.

Written and directed by Michael A. Goorjian, it was produced by People of Ar Productions. Goorjian also stars in the feature, which was shot in Armenia and opened in New York and L.A. on Sept. 8.

In “Amerikatsi,” Goorjian (“Part of Five”) plays Charlie, an Armenian immigrant to the U.S. In 1948, he returns to his homeland to find the country under Soviet rule and is soon imprisoned. But from his cell he can see a prison guard’s home. “As his life unexpectedly becomes entwined with the man’s, he begins to see that the true spirit of his homeland is alive in its passionate people,” reads the logline.

The film also stars Hovik Keuchkerian (“Money Heist”), Nelli Uvarova, Mikhail Trukhin, Narine Girgoryan and Jean-Pierre Nshanian.

“Nothing could make me more proud than to represent Armenian Cinema this year and to help shine a light on the massive talent within our small nation,” said Goorjian.

Armenia has never previously been nominated in the Best International Feature Film category.

Producers are Goorjian, R. Patrick Malkassian, Arman Nshanian and Sol Tryon, with Vartan Barsoumian and Serj Tankian executive producing.