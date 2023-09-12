Thessaloniki International Fair: Armenia participates in largest expo in Greece

Armenia participates in the Thessaloniki International Fair for the 9th year in a row, promoting Armenian products, tourism and investments in different fields of economy, the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry informs.

The 87th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the largest exhibition in Greece, kicked off the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre on September 9 and will continue through September 17.

The participation promoting Armenian products, tourism as well as investments in several fields of the Armenian economy.

Visitors will get information about a wide range of Armenian brands including the legendary brandy ArArAt, the world famous ZULAL, ARMENIA WINE, KARAS, ARAME, ZORAH, the multi-award winning KILIKIA beer, JERMUK and BJNI mineral waters as well as NOYAN Premium juices and GRAND CANDY – JOYCO.

For the first time, under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, a group of Armenian artisans and manufacturers, namely Wood Mystery, Master of Manuscripts, Misma, Sasun Sargsyan, Sweetprinter, exclusive herbal tea producers “Teayan”, Naro Dolls, “Decostar” mouldings, Noorb Beauty Cosmetics, Zanan Cultural House, Bnatur Cosmetics, Artuyt scarves as well as high quality toys “I am Wooden” will also be represented in the Show.

Capital markets will be introduced by Armbrok, the leading capital investment firm of Armenia and its associates in Greece.

Armenia’s participation is organized by the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Greece with the cooperation of the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Thessaloniki. The event is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia in Greece.