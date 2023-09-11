Home | All news | Sport | UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Armenia 0-1 Croatia SportTop UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Armenia 0-1 Croatia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2023, 21:56 Less than a minute UEFA Euro-2024 qualifying round match between Armenia and Croatia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia Armenia eas defeated 0-1 in the UEFA Euro qualifier against Croatia. Andrej Kramaric scored the only goal for the guests in the 14th minute. Croatia now tops Group D with 10 points Armenia is 3rd with 7 points. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2023, 21:56 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print