SportTop

UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Armenia 0-1 Croatia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2023, 21:56
Less than a minute
UEFA Euro-2024 qualifying round match between Armenia and Croatia took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia eas defeated 0-1 in the UEFA Euro qualifier against Croatia.

Andrej Kramaric scored the only goal for the guests in the 14th minute.

Croatia now tops Group D with 10 points Armenia is 3rd with 7 points.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 11, 2023, 21:56
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button