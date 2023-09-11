Iran in contact with Armenia, Azerbaijan to ease tensions – MFA

Tehran is closely monitoring the situation in the Caucasus and stays in contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and security, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran Nasser Kanaani has said, Tasnim News reports.

“The Armenian officials voiced concern about the possibility of (military) clashes, but the Azerbaijani officials gave a message that they have no intention of clashing (with Armenia),” he added, describing the Republic of Azerbaijan’s recent deployment of troops as a “conventional military action” ahead of winter.

“Iran is seriously monitoring the developments. We’d give an assurance that Iran’s borders are safe and we support the security of boundaries,” Kanaani underlined.

He noted that Iran has unchanging and transparent stances on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. He noted that Iran recognizes Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, but insists that “the rights and security of its residents must be defined.”

Reiterating Iran’s call for respect for the territorial integrity of states and avoidance of tensions, Kanaani said a major step in resolving disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and achieving peace and security is for the two countries to mutually recognize each other’s territorial integrities.