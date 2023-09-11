Armenia, UAE celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations

As part of the visit of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to the United Arab Emirates, a reception dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was also held at the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in the UAE, with the participation of the heads of the diplomatic missions of Armenia accredited in the Middle East, as well as representatives of the Armenian community.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Karen Grigoryan, the Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE, Vahan Kostanyan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia and Arshak Poladian, the First Ambassador of Armenia to the UAE. They also touched upon the dynamics of bilateral relations between Armenia and the UAE, as well as the role of the Armenian community in the development of friendly ties between the two countries.