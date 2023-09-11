Armenia hosts joint military exercises with US

In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions the Armenia-U.S. joint exercise “EAGLE PARTNER 2023” commenced on September 11 in “Zar” Training Center of the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Ministry of Defense.

The opening ceremony of the joint military exercise was attended by The Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces- First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan.

The stabilization security operations between the conflicting parties will be worked out within the training days by performing peacekeeping tasks.

The purpose of the exercise is to increase the level of interoperability of the unit participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, to exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, as well as to increase the readiness of the Armenian unit for the planned NATO/PfP “Operational Capabilities Concept” evaluation.