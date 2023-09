Erdogan says will speak with Armenian PM on Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that he would hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as tensions mount between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking after the close of the G20 summit in New Delhi, Erdogan said: “I will have a telephone conversation, probably tomorrow, with Mr Pashinyan.”

He said Turkey does not accept the results of the elections in Karabakh, which saw Samvel Shahramanyan elected President by 22 votes to one.