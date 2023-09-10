PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces target Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 10, 2023, 11:51
Less than a minute

On September 9, at around 22:50 p.m., Azerbaijani armed forces fired from firearms towards the Armenian combat outposts near Kutakan (Gegharkunik Province).

