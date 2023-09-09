Pashinyan, Scholz discuss crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s military buildup

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the amassment of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the approaches of settling all issues exclusively through diplomatic means and in a constructive atmosphere, based on the agreements reached on October 6, 2022 in Prague and on May 14, 2023 in Brussels.

Chancellor Scholz noted that he is ready to support efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that he is ready to hold urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing tension.