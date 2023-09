Lachin corridor must be re-opened, Aghdam cannot be an alternative, EU’s Borrell says

The Lachin corridor must be re-opened now, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Other roads, such as Aghdam, can be opened as part of the solution, but not an alternative,” Borrell said.

He reiterated the concerns regarding the humanitarian situation facing Karabakh Armenians.