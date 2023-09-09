Georgian PM reiterates willngness to contribute to peace efforts in the region

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the current situation in the region. Reference was made to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the increase in tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized his committment to the Prague agreements of October 6, 2022 and Brussels agreements of May 14, 2023, as well as to the approaches to solving all issues exclusively through diplomatic means and in a constructive atmosphere.

The Prime Minister of Georgia stated that he is ready to make necessary efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The sides emphasized the settlement of existing problems through peaceful negotiations.

Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed that he is ready to have urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan.