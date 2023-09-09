EU says important for Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership willing to engage in discussions with Baku

The EU stresses the importance for Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership.

“The EU believes that it is important for the Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku. The EU is committed to supporting this process,” Nabila Massrali, Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

At the same time, she noted that the European Union does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework within which the elections of the President of Nagorno Karabakh have been held.

Artsakh’s National Assembly voted 22 to 1 to elect Samvel Shahramanyan as President of the republic.

Arayik Harutyunyan had stepped down as President on August 31.