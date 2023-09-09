Artsakh authorities will allow the entry of Russian humanitarian cargo through Askeran

Authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have decided to allow the entry of Russian cargo through the city of Askeran.

The Government of the Russian Federation took an decided to provide humanitarian aid to the Republic of Artsakh, taking into account the humanitarian crisis created in the republic.



The aid, which contains vital products of Russian production, was sent to Artsakh day by the Russian Red Cross.



Considering the need to mitigate the acute humanitarian problems caused by the complete blockade by Azerbaijan, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have decided to allow the entry of Russian goods to the republic through the city of Askeran.



At the same time, an agreement was reached, according to which humanitarian cargo transportation by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross will be restored through the Lachin Corridor.