Armenian PM talks to Blinken, reiterates willingness to hold urgent discussions with Azerbaijani President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation.

The parties referred to the deepening of the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Prime Minister Pashinyan once again emphasized his commitment to the approach of settling all issues exclusively through diplomatic means and in a constructive atmosphere, based on the agreements reached on October 6, 2022 in Prague and on May 14, 2023 in Brussels.

Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of resolving all issues through dialogue and peaceful diplomatic means, and noted that the US will continue active efforts in that direction.

The Prime Minister and the US Secretary of State considered the escalation of the situation unacceptable, stressing the need to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that he is ready to have urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan for this purpose.