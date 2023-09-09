Armenia, Iran leaders discuss escalation of tensions in the region

A telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Issues related to the situation in the region were discussed. In particular, reference was made to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the accumulation of Azerbaijani troops around Nagorno-Karabakh, the tendencies of increasing tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border.

Prime Minister Pashinyan once again emphasized the commitment to the agreements of Prague on October 6, 2022 and Brussels on May 14, 2023, as well as to the approach of solving all issues exclusively through diplomatic methods and in a constructive atmosphere.

The Prime Minister expressed his willingness to hold urgent discussions with the President of Azerbaijan aimed at reducing tension.

Issues related to Armenia-Iran bilateral agenda were also discussed.