Turkish cryptocurrency boss jailed for 11,196 years for fraud

A Turkish cryptocurrency boss and his two siblings have been jailed for 11,196 years each for defrauding investors of millions of dollars, the BBC reports.

Faruk Fatih Ozer, 29, fled to Albania in 2021 with investor assets after his Thodex exchange suddenly collapsed.

He was extradited back to Turkey in June and found guilty of money-laundering, fraud and organised crime.

Ozer told the court he would “not have acted so amateurishly” if his intent was criminal, state media reported.

“I am smart enough to lead any institution on Earth,” the Anadolu agency quoted him as saying.