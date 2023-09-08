Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold hearing on crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

The Foreign Relations Committee of the US Senate will hold a hearing on the crisis in Nagorno Karabakh on Thursday, September 14.

Yuri Kim, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, and Lou Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will be invited to testify.

The Foreign Relations Committee of the House of Representatives held emergency hearing on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh on September 6 chaired by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

A leading international legal expert warned the United States is at risk of becoming complicit in an ongoing genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 ethnic Armenians have been sealed off from food and medicine and are being starved to death by the government of Azerbaijan.

The grave warning from Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), comes just weeks after he issued a dire report that the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor—the lone road from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh—constitutes genocide under Article II (c) of the Genocide Convention.