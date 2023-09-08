Foreign Defence Attachés briefed on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

On September 8, a briefing with foreign Defence Attachés and representatives accredited to the Republic of Armenia was held at the Ministry of Defence.

During the briefing, the Defence Attachés were briefed on the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

It was mentioned that the situation continues to be tense as a result of the accumulation of Azerbaijani armed forces during the last 2 days, hence the Armenian Armed Forces continue to take necessary actions to stabilize it and prevent provocations.