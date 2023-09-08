Canadian FM urged to act to end persecution of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh

The Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group asks the Minister Melany Joly to act to end the constant persecution of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including through the use of sanctions against the Azerbaijani regime.
Related Articles
Foreign Defence Attachés briefed on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
September 8, 2023, 19:22
Azerbaijan, four other states must investigate spyware abuse, says PACE committee
September 8, 2023, 18:14
Armenia, UAE abolish visa regime
September 8, 2023, 17:44
Armenia to face Turkey in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier tonight
September 8, 2023, 15:21
Artsakh Parliament to elect President on September 9
September 8, 2023, 15:07
Check AlsoClose
-
Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary discuss situation in Nagorno KarabakhSeptember 8, 2023, 11:02