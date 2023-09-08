PoliticsTop

Canadian FM urged to act to end persecution of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 8, 2023, 10:49
Less than a minute

The Canada-Artsakh Parliamentary Friendship Group asks the Minister Melany Joly to act to end the constant persecution of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including through the use of sanctions against the Azerbaijani regime.

