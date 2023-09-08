Armenian FM, US Assistant Secretary discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Yuri Kim, the U.S. acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Regional security issues, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated the need to lift the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan in accordance with the Statement of November 9, 2020 and two Orders of the International Court of Justice. The importance of ensuring unimpeded access and humanitarian activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Nagorno-Karabakh was emphasized.

Minister Mirzoyan touched upon the destructive behavior of Azerbaijan during this period, systemic policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disrespect towards its own commitments and clear calls of the international community. The need to establish an effective international mechanism for discussing rights and security guarantees between Stepanakert and Baku was emphasized.

The agenda of bilateral cooperation was touched upon.