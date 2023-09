Armenia will face Turkey in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, September 8.

The match will take place at New Eskisehir Stadium and will kick off at 22:45 Yerevan time. Italian referee Daniele Orsato will officiate the match.

Armenia were defeated by Turkey 1-2 in a Euro-2024 qualifier in Yerevan on March 25.

Turkey sit on top of Group D with 9 points, while Armenia is second with 6 points.