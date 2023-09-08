Armenia committed to solving all outstanding issues with Azerbaijan purely through diplomatic means – MFA

The Republic of Armenia continues to stay committed to the settlement of all outstanding issues with Azerbaijan purely through political and diplomatic means, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Accordingly, it said, Azerbaijan’s statements about Armenia preparing provocations are absolutely groundless.

“Armenia has no intention to escalate the situation, on the contrary, we remain open to discuss our previously proposed mechanisms for de-escalation,” the Ministry noted.

“We invite the attention of all the partners interested in stability in the region to the fact that the Republic of Armenia is ready to proceed with the discussions with Azerbaijan at the earliest proper opportunity,” the Foreign Ministry said.