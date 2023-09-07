UN Security Council members should take measures to prevent new blast in the region, Armenian PM says

The international community, members of the UN Security Council should take most serious measures to prevent a new blast in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

He noted that the military political situation in the region has considerably aggravated over the past weeks.

“The reason is that Azerbaijan is amassing troops along the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh and along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone. The Armenophobic rhetoric has further strengthened in Azerbaijani media and propaganda platforms. The policy of encroachment on Armenian sovereign territories continues,” PM Pashinyan said.

Three Armenian servicemen were killed in Azerbaijani provocation on September 1. “The provocation was preceded and followed by dissemination of false information about ceasefire violations by the Armenian side,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that Azerbaijan continues the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh has reached the peak.

“Obviously, with these actions Azerbaijan is demonstrating the intent to undertake new military provocation against Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. To justify this provocation Baku is circulating fake theses. I think that in this situation the international community, members of the UN Security Council should take most serious measures to prevent a new blast in tour region,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

At the same time, he reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the previous agreements reached in Brussels and Prague, as well as the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020.

The Prime Minister noted that the Baku-Stepanakert dialogue within the framework of an international mechanism and unblocking of the Lachin corridor in line with the ICJ Orders of February 22 and July 6, 2023 are essential for addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh.

“On the basis of all this, the Republic of Armenia is ready and willing to sign an agreement on establishment of peace and normalization of relations with Azerbaijan. We reiterate our commitment to the peace agenda,” PM Pashinyan stated.