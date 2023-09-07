Humanitarian catastrophe looming in Nagorno-Karabakh: German lawmaker calls on EU to step in to stabilize the region

A humanitarian catastrophe is looming in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag Michael Roth said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“At the same time, the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is stuck. The potential for escalation remains high, which is why the EU must become more active in order to stabilize and pacify the region,” he said.

“Azerbaijan must immediately end the humanitarian blockade of the Lachin corridor,” the lawmaker said, noting that “hunger and expulsion cannot be a basis for peaceful coexistence.”

“The EU must support the peace process much more. The EU Mission in Armenia is an important first step towards stabilization. The goal must be a peace treaty that secures the territorial integrity of both states and is guaranteed by EU states,” Michael Roth added.