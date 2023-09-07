Armenia, UAE keen to develop bilateral relations

On an official visit to UAE, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Saqr Ghobash, President of the Federal National Council of UAE.

Issues related to the expansion of political dialogue between Armenia and UAE and bilateral relations in various fields were discussed. Both parties noted the willingness to further develop the 25-year diplomatic relations between Armenia and the UAE and foster friendly ties between the two peoples, including through high-level visits and active participation in events organized by both countries.

The interlocutors also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting the bilateral agenda. In this context, the importance of intensifying the work between the friendship groups operating in the two parliaments was stressed.

Touching upon the security situation in the South Caucasus, Minister Mirzoyan briefed the President of the Federal National Council of UAE on the vision of the Armenian side on the establishment of stability and lasting peace in the region and the existing challenges, especially since the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of addressing the issues of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh within the framework of an international mechanism.

Minister Mirzoyan thoroughly touched upon the humanitarian crisis that has been deteriorating as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor since December 2022 and the actual siege of 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh since June this year. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the imperative of continuously addressing the issue by the international community, including the UN Security Council, which has primary responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security, as well as expressing a targeted position by all partners.