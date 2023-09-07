Armenia not interested in military escalation – MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has responded to Azerbaijan’s statement issued after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech during the government sitting today.

The Prime Minister said that the military political situation in the region has considerably aggravated over the past weeks, noting that Azerbaijan is amassing troops along the line of contact with Nagorno Karabakh and along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response that “Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s accusations that Azerbaijan is aggravating the military-political situation in the region and accumulating forces on the border are an integral part of Armenia’s false political manipulation.”

The Foreign Ministry emphasized the following: