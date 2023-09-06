PoliticsTop

US deeply concerned about deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh

The US is deeply concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the continued blockage of food, medicine, and other essential goods, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel said at a daily briefing.

“The US has worked continuously with the sides over the past several weeks to allow humanitarian assistance to reach the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and we reiterate our call to immediately reopen the Lachin corridor to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger traffic as well,” the Spokesperson said.

