King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden emphasizes the further enhancing of friendly relations with Armenia

On September 5, Ambassador Alexander Arzoumanian had a farewell meeting with His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden upon completion of his diplomatic mission to the Kingdom of Sweden.

The Ambassador noted with appreciation that his efforts aimed at further strengthening and deepening of bilateral ties between the two friendly peoples where supported by the authorities of Sweden at all levels.

He also expressed confidence that the mutually beneficial Armenian-Swedish cooperation will continue to develop in the years to come.

King Carl XVI Gustaf thanked Ambassador Arzoumanian for his contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the importance of further enhancing of Armenian-Swedish friendly relations to the benefit of two peoples.