In a phone talk with Aliyev, Blinken expresses concern over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on September 1 to express the United States’ concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He reiterated the call to reopen the Lachin Corridor to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger traffic, while recognizing the importance of additional routes from Azerbaijan.

The Secretary underscored the need for a dialogue and compromise and the importance of building confidence between the parties. He pledged continued US support to the peace process.