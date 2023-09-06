PoliticsTop

In a phone talk with Aliyev, Blinken expresses concern over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on September 1 to express the United States’ concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. 

He reiterated the call to reopen the Lachin Corridor to humanitarian, commercial, and passenger traffic, while recognizing the importance of additional routes from Azerbaijan.

The Secretary underscored the need for a dialogue and compromise and the importance of building confidence between the parties.  He pledged continued US support to the peace process.

