Foreign military attachés briefed on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A briefing with foreign military attachés and representatives accredited in the Republic of Armenia was held in the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense.

During the briefing Levon Ayvazyan, head of the defense policy and international cooperation department of the Ministry of Defense, presented to the military attachés the situation created on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during the past few days, answered their questions.

It was noted that the Armeniam armed forces are taking all the necessary steps within the framework of their duties in order to prevent further escalation of the situation.