Congressional Human Rights Commission holds hearing on Lachin corridor blockade

Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission is holding a hearing on the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Luis Moreno Ocampo, the former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, released his personal Expert Opinion on August 7, stating that “there is a reasonable basis to believe that a Genocide is being committed against Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023” and emphasizing that under the Genocide Conventions all states have a “duty to prevent” genocide. At the hearing Mr. Ocampo will present his Expert Opinion on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

David Phillips will testify on facts relevant to gathering the intent of the government of Azerbaijan, including as available on the web page “Atrocities Artsakh.”