Armenian FM to pay official visit to UAE

Siranush Ghazanchyan

September 6, 2023, 19:07

On September 7-8, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Meetings with UAE colleagues are planned.