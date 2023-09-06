PoliticsTop

Armenian FM to pay official visit to UAE

On September 7-8, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Meetings with UAE colleagues are planned.

