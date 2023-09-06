85 US soldiers and 175 Armenians will take part in joint military exercise

Eighty-five US soldiers and 175 Armenians will take part in joint military exercise in Armenia, Reuters quotes a US military spokesperson as saying.

He said the Americans – including members of the Kansas National Guard which has a 20-year-old training partnership with Armenia – would be armed with rifles and would not be using heavy weaponry.

Armenia said earlier today it would host a joint military exercise with the United States next week.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 “Eagle Partner 2023” exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.