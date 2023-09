Snoop Dogg “sending love” to Armenia and Artsakh ahead of Yerevan show

American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg has sent greetings to Armenians around the world ahead of his Yerevan concert.

“My beloved Armenian people. I am thinking of you and sending love to all Armenian people in Armenia, Artsakh and around the word. I’m bringing love and peace and wishing everyone strength. I’m coming, September 23rd,” Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram post.

Snoop Dogg will perform at Hrazdan Stadium in Yerevan on September 23.