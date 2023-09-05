Moscow asks Yerevan for clarification on ratification of the Rome Statute

Moscow has asked Yerevan for clarification on the ratification by the Armenian Parliament of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and will build actions based on the response of the Armenian side, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today.

“We have already asked the Armenian side for clarification on this matter and will determine our further steps based on the content of Yerevan’s response,” the diplomat said.

The Armenian Government has sent the Rome Statute to Parliament for ratification, the Prime Minister’s Office said last week.

On March 24 the Constitutional Court of Armenia ruled that the Rome Statute – the treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) – complies with the Constitution of Armenia.

In March the International Criminal Court in the Hague issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.