Baku threatens to close down BBC Azerbaijan over Serj Tankian and Artak Beglaryan interview

Baku is threatening to close down BBC Azerbaijan if the BBC World fails to apologize for the interview with Serj Tankian and Artsak beglatyan.

On BBC World News, lead singer of the System Of A Down Serj Tankian and former Adviser to the State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan talked about the devastating Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh, the need for the international community to act by sanctioning Azerbaijan and help bring in UN peacekeepers to avoid another Armenian Genocide. Serj Tankian also spoke about the need for the UK government to pivot from complicity in Genocide to responsibility to avoid it.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan issued a statement after the interview, accursing the BBC of “propaganda.”

The Council said the approach of the BBC իս “undesirable.” “Either this media organization must learn to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, offer apologies, and be capable of demonstrating its sincere intention through its practical actions, or its operations in Azerbaijan should be suspended, and its accreditation revoked,” տhe statement ռեադս․

“This is how dictatorships without free press work. Azerbaijan is threatening to close down BBC Azerbaijan if the BBC World doesn’t apologize for the interview that I did with Artak Beglaryan. They’re really angry that after paying them all that money for tourist ads about Azerbaijan that they would dare talk about their Genocidal campaign in Artsakh,” Serj Tankian commented.

“When Genocidal dictatorships are mad at something you’ve done, you know you’re doing the right thing,” he said.