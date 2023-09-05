Artsakh Parliament Speaker writes to foreign counterparts, raises awareness about Azerbaijan’s genocidal policy

Davit Ishkhanyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, has sent letters to the speakers of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Senate of the Republic of France, the US Congress, as well as the European Parliament. The letters have been forwarded to the embassies of those countries in Yerevan.

Presenting the rights of the people of Artsakh and the prevailing humanitarian crisis and the blockade applied by Azerbaijan, the Speaker of the National Assembly has emphasized that the goal of Azerbaijan is to starve the Armenian people and continue the genocidal policy.

“For thousands of years, Artsakh has been a fortress of Armenian civilization and a center of early Christianity. The people of Artsakh have long fought for their freedom and self-determination against seemingly insurmountable forces, from the horror of the genocidal regime of the Ottoman Empire to the oppression of the Soviet government. And today, despite the constant threat from the brutal regime of Azerbaijan, we have built a democratic society that many aspire to,” the letter emphasizes.

Davit Ishkhanyan expects that the parliaments of these countries will exert pressure through political and diplomatic channels to neutralize the Azerbaijani threats and protect the fundamental and inalienable rights of people.