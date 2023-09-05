Artsakh Defense Army shares footage documenting Azerbaijani military buildup along the line of contact

The Artsakh Defense Army has released footage documenting the movement and concentration of military equipment (including artillery) by Azerbaijan along the line of contact.

The Artsakh Defense Army reports that the wave of disinformation spread by Azerbaijan over the last few days is preparing the ground for another provocation.

At the same time, the Artsakh Defense Ministry has denied the Azerbaijani reports claiming that on September 5, at around 19:35, the Defense Forces carried out fortification works in the Martuni region, which were allegedly prevented as a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.