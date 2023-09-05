Armenian, German FMs discuss issues of regional security

The Armenian and German Foreign Ministers have discussed issues of stability and security in the region.

During a phone conversation Ararat Mirzoyan and Annalena Baerbock referred to the actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 1. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that it was another manifestation of Azerbaijan’s continuous aggressive behavior, adding that Azerbaijan is trying to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus with its steps, which should be condemned by the international community.

The consequences of the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, especially vulnerable groups, and the urgency of overcoming the crisis were emphasized on both sides. Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position regarding the removal of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor in accordance with the decisions of the International Court of Justice and emphasized the need for international actors, including the EU, to take clear steps in this direction.

Highly appreciating the addresses made by the partners so far, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that, unfortunately, they are not enough to register a positive change on the ground, to lift the de facto blockade of Nagorno Karabakh and to return Azerbaijan to a constructive field.

Reference was also made to the possible steps to advance the bilateral cooperation agenda between Armenia and Germany.