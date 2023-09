Armenian Genocide Memorial to be inaugurated at Ealing Green on September 23

A memorial dedicated to the Armenian Genocide will be inaugurated in Ealing Green on Saturday, September 23, the Armenian National Committee of UK informs.

The Ealing Council officially recognized the Armenian Genocide in December 2010. At full Council meeting on 14th December 2010, the Council voted by absolute majority to adopt a motion moved by Ara Iskandarian a Labor Councilor of Armenian decent.