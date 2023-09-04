Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov dismissed

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has been dismissed from his post, the country’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky has announced, the BBC reports.

Mr Reznikov had led the ministry since before the start of the war in February 2022.

But in his nightly address, President Zelensky said it was time for “new approaches” in the defence ministry.

Rustem Umerov, who runs Ukraine’s State Property Fund, has been nominated by Mr Zelensky as Mr Reznikov’s successor.

“I believe that the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole,” the Ukrainian president said in his address from the capital Kyiv.